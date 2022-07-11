Contrasting Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pop Culture Group and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and EBET’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.56 $4.27 million N/A N/A EBET $170,000.00 217.42 -$15.20 million ($2.47) -1.02

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

EBET has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given EBET’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

