ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. ContentBox has a market cap of $467,410.57 and approximately $68,187.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009212 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00215125 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

