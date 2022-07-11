Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CSLMU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Consilium Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:CSLMU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 12th. Consilium Acquisition Corp I had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLMU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

