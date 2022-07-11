Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $19,642.50 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $19,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Concentrix stock opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,079,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.