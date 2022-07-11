Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $19,642.50 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $19,642.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Concentrix stock opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,079,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
