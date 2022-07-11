Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

60.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37% Star Equity -11.09% -24.35% -6.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 1.71 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -7.80 Star Equity $106.56 million 0.13 -$2.98 million ($2.23) -0.40

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.