Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 274,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,641,315 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.84.

SID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 730,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 133,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

