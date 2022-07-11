Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

