Comerica Bank Sells 3,117 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $239.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

