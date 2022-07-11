Comerica Bank Sells 1,018 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.10 and its 200-day moving average is $566.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

