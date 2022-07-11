Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $181.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

