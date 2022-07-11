Comerica Bank Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

