Comerica Bank Has $57.15 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $57,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,528,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

