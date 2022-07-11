Comerica Bank Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.