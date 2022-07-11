Comerica Bank Has $27.58 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $172.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37. The company has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

