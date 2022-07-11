Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

