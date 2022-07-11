Comerica Bank Acquires 22,429 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.43% of Exponent worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,876. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

