Comerica Bank Acquires 18,797 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $352.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

