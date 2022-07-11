Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 94,497 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 151,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

