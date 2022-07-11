Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE RFI opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

