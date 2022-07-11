Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.15

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.15 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 8001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

