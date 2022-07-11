CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.34.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

