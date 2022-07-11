Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.