Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
GLO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
