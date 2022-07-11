Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

