Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

