Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

