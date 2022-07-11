Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $43.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.