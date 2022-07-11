Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

