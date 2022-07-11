Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 531.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,953 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

