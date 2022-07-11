Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

