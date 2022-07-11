Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 125,843 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.