Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,583. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

