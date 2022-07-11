Citigroup Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $5.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $7.83.

AMC stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $52.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

