CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
