CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

