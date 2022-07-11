Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.98. 6,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.