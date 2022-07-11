Christopher G. Hayes Purchases 7,500 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 592,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

