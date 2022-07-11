Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.20. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 16,217 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.