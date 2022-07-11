China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.79.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)
