China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

