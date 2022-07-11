China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.80 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.50.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
