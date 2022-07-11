ChatCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $586,782.14 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $586,782.14 and approximately $9,551.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,552.26 or 0.99913339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043758 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.