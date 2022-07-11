Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $6.17 or 0.00030028 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $255.15 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,562.70 or 1.00002279 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,099,971 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

