CFSB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFSB) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CFSB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 12th. CFSB Bancorp had issued 2,804,306 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $28,043,060 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CFSB Bancorp stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

