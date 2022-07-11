CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$600.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3451852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders have acquired 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

