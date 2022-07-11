CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.52.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.