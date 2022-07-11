CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

