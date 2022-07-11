Centric Swap Market Cap Hits $158,586.30 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $158,586.30 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00118003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033225 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

