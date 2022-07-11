Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Up 2.5%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. 32,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 635,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
