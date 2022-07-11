Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Up 2.5%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. 32,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 635,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.