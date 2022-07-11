Castweet (CTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $636.00

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $22,765.52 and $636.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00262489 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025656 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

