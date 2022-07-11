Carry Reaches Market Cap of $38.56 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and $11.38 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00057103 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

