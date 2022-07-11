CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarGurus by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $19,867,000.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.