Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 803,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,515,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEED. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

