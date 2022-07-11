Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.72. Canaan shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 5,274 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Canaan had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

